Cadence Bank NA Has $768,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cadence Bank NA cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 24,993.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.54 and its 200-day moving average is $243.29. The company has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.