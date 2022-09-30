Cadence Bank NA Sells 1,724 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 50,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 235,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 566,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 11.0% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.66 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $246.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

