Cadence Bank NA Sells 2,359 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.1% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

RTX stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

