Cadence Bank NA Sells 340 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cadence Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.