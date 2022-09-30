Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

