Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading Down 5.2%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.61. 1,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 614,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $899.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,304.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $1,236,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 2.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 155.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $3,190,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

