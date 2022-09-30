Campion Asset Management Sells 5,393 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Campion Asset Management decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 270,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,142,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.58. The stock had a trading volume of 102,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,401. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $198.28 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

