Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$99.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total value of C$5,071,748.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,594,576.79. In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89. Also, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total transaction of C$5,071,748.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,594,576.79. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,425 shares of company stock worth $7,925,898.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.0 %

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$93.96 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.40 and a 52 week high of C$106.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5200001 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.