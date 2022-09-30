Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 221,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,032,163 shares.The stock last traded at $68.44 and had previously closed at $68.62.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

