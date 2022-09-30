Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,489,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $20.39 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $91.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

