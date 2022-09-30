Canton Hathaway LLC Reduces Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,847 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,641,000 after buying an additional 51,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 29,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 187,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $32.11 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

