Canton Hathaway LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.