Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

