Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Update

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Capstone Companies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CAPC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,439. Capstone Companies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About Capstone Companies
