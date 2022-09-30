Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Update

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capstone Companies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CAPC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,439. Capstone Companies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Capstone Companies alerts:

About Capstone Companies

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.