CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on CareCloud to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

CareCloud Price Performance

MTBC opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in CareCloud by 3.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

