CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on CarMax to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

CarMax Trading Down 24.6 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CarMax has a 52-week low of $64.44 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $147,235,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $130,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after acquiring an additional 816,847 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

