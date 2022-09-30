Casper Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Casper has a market capitalization of $179.66 million and $8.80 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,183,041,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,090,641,626 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Casper Network is the first live proof-of-stake blockchain built off the Casper CBC specification. Casper is designed to accelerate enterprise and developer adoption of blockchain technology today and evolve to meet user needs in the future. CSPR is the native token to the Casper Network. As a proof-of-stake blockchain, Casper relies on CSPR to reward the validators that participate in the PoS consensus mechanism to secure and uphold the network. Casper users also rely on CSPR to pay network fees for on-chain actions. The CSPR token will be available only through CoinList for the initial public token sale. Discord | Telegram | YouTube | Github Whitepaper “

