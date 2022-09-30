Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Down 28.9% in September

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,146. The company has a market cap of $16.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.36. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 126.39% and a negative net margin of 1,200.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a boost from Catalyst Biosciences’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 335,114 shares in the last quarter. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.