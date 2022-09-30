Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after acquiring an additional 268,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $165.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.