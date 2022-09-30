Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.59. The stock had a trading volume of 33,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,139. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

