Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Lowered to $266.00 at Tigress Financial

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Tigress Financial from $282.00 to $266.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.1 %

CAT stock opened at $165.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

