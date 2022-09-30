Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTTRY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.20. 4,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,120. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ceconomy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €2.70 ($2.76) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

