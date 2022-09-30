ChainCade One Day Trading Volume Hits $46,604.00 (CHAINCADE)

ChainCade (CHAINCADE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. ChainCade has a market cap of $680,247.70 and $46,604.00 worth of ChainCade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainCade coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChainCade has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainCade alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ChainCade Profile

ChainCade’s genesis date was July 9th, 2021. ChainCade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,039,462,665,885 coins. The Reddit community for ChainCade is https://reddit.com/r/ChainCade and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainCade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChainCade’s official website is chaincade.com.

Buying and Selling ChainCade

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCade is a blockchain gaming ecosystem designed to benefit players and creators. Using a combination of Blockchain, SDKs, VR, mobile apps, and NFTs, this full-scale ecosystem provides a platform for players and creators alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainCade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainCade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainCade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainCade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainCade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.