Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

