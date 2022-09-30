Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Up 28.7% in September

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.80. 1,570,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,060. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.24.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

