Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.36.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $183.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.86. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $218.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,227,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $988,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.