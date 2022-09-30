Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,606 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 27,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.31. 128,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

