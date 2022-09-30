Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after buying an additional 930,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,748,000 after buying an additional 729,400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after buying an additional 584,907 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,174. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46.

