Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 90,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $110.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

