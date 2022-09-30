Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $844,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after buying an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after buying an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after buying an additional 1,180,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after buying an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $79.87. 37,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,863. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $79.89 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

