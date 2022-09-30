Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IYJ stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 56,934 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

