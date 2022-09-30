Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $891,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. 2,293,432 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31.

