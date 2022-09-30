ChartEx (CHART) Market Cap Reaches $23,323.99

ChartEx (CHART) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $23,323.99 and $7.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro.

Buying and Selling ChartEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

