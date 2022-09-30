Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chemours to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.71.

CC stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 588,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 23.0% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,141,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,424,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

