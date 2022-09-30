Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 36.6% in September

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHKR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 131,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,097. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 86.82% and a net margin of 80.08%. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.0849 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 24.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is currently 161.90%.

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.