Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 45 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.83. 35,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,047. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $881.12.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.10.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

