Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

