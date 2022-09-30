Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.70.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,960. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.85 and its 200-day moving average is $228.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.93 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

