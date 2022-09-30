Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $3.10 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,981 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,643. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.