Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $461,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after acquiring an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Dover by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $249,199,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,659. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.02.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

