Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $765,000 Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Catalent were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $7,216,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $168,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

CTLT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,174. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.69 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.37.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

