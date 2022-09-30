Chesapeake Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,516. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $361.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.36 and a 200-day moving average of $314.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total transaction of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,942,196.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,942,196.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,542 shares of company stock valued at $54,807,688. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

