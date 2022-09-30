Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 196 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.20. 58,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

