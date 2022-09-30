Chesapeake Wealth Management Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MPC traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $100.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

