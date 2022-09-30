Chicken Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.44 Million (KFC)

Chicken (KFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Chicken has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Chicken has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $13,891.00 worth of Chicken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chicken coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.98 or 0.00061687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chicken alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chicken Coin Profile

Chicken’s launch date was September 21st, 2020. Chicken’s total supply is 203,513 coins. The official website for Chicken is chickenswap.org/#. Chicken’s official Twitter account is @ChefGrandpa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chicken

According to CryptoCompare, “ChickenSwap claims to be completely distinguishable from the existing DEX’s on the market. While adopting the model of automatic market maker (AMM) and staking mining mechanism from Sushiswap , ChickenSwap is a more simplified, fair, secure, and profitable version of SUSHI that will launch in multiple phases to ensure sustainability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chicken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chicken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chicken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chicken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chicken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.