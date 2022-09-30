China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
China Automotive Systems Stock Performance
China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $123.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 399.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned about 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
