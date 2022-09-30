Chintai (CHEX) Price Tops $0.0215

Chintai (CHEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. Chintai has a market cap of $21.14 million and $12,602.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chintai coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chintai has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chintai Coin Profile

Chintai’s genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 981,822,530 coins. Chintai’s official website is chintai.io. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Buying and Selling Chintai

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chintai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

