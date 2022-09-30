Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Christie Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Christie Group stock opened at GBX 114 ($1.38) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £30.24 million and a P/E ratio of 876.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.28. Christie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 85.55 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 785.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Christie Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Christie Group Company Profile

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

