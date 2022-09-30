Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 12,500 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of CDAY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.88. 1,436,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.40 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,308,000 after buying an additional 224,256 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

