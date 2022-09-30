CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Trading 2.7% Higher

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.51. 74,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 18,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

CHS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

Insider Activity

CHS Company Profile

In other news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.